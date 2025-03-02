Golf: South African Open scores

Durban, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Leading scores in South African Open, a European Tour event, after final round at Durban Country Club on Sunday was abandoned due to rain, apart from play-off on 18th hole to determine champion (RSA unless noted, par 72):

202 - Dylan Naidoo 70-61-71, Laurie Canter (ENG) 69-65-68

Naidoo won play-off with birdie three on 1st hole

203 - Marco Penge (ENG) 68-67-68

204 - Darren Fichardt 63-70-71, Branden Grace 65-68-71, Christiaan Maas 70-64-70

205 - Andrea Pavan (ITA) 67-66-72, Dale Whitnell (ENG) 72-63-70

206 - Scott Jamieson (SCO) 72-66-68, Shaun Norris 66-64-76