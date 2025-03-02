Golf: South African Open Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM
Durban, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Leading scores in South African Open, a European Tour event, after final round at Durban Country Club on Sunday was abandoned due to rain, apart from play-off on 18th hole to determine champion (RSA unless noted, par 72):
202 - Dylan Naidoo 70-61-71, Laurie Canter (ENG) 69-65-68
Naidoo won play-off with birdie three on 1st hole
203 - Marco Penge (ENG) 68-67-68
204 - Darren Fichardt 63-70-71, Branden Grace 65-68-71, Christiaan Maas 70-64-70
205 - Andrea Pavan (ITA) 67-66-72, Dale Whitnell (ENG) 72-63-70
206 - Scott Jamieson (SCO) 72-66-68, Shaun Norris 66-64-76
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From World
-
Red Cross says 'essential' to maintain Gaza truce3 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results3 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 minutes ago
-
Golf: South African Open scores3 minutes ago
-
Egypt urges 'full implementation' of Gaza ceasefire deal3 minutes ago
-
Private US company aces lunar landing on first mission1 hour ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v India Champions Trophy scores1 hour ago
-
Eight dead in India avalanche as rescue operation ends1 hour ago
-
Pope spent 'calm night' in hospital: Vatican1 hour ago
-
Pro-Russian candidate declared winner in Abkhazia vote1 hour ago
-
20 young changemakers shortlisted for 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards2 hours ago
-
Marc Marquez outduels brother Alex for 'dream' Thai MotoGP win3 hours ago