Open Menu

Golf: Spanish Open Final Round Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Golf: Spanish Open final round scores

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the European Tour's Spanish Open:

270 - Angel Hidalgo (ESP) 65-67-68-70, Jon Rahm (ESP) 68-69-65-68 -- Hidalgo won after play-off

274 - David Puig (ESP) 69-69-65-71, Jens Fahrbring (SWE) 71-70-65-68, Sean Crocker (USA) 70-74-64-66, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 69-69-70-66, Joe Dean (ENG) 71-65-69-69, Grant Forrest (SCO) 70-71-69-64

275 - Jayden Schaper (RSA) 75-68-65-67

276 - Patrick Reed (USA) 71-66-68-71, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 74-68-66-68, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (ESP) 70-67-70-69

278 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (DEN) 71-69-70-68, Frederik Schott (GER) 74-69-66-69, Shane Lowry (IRL) 75-66-68-69, Todd Clements (ENG) 73-67-69-69, Jimmy Walker (USA) 70-68-70-70

279 - Louis De Jager (RSA) 70-70-70-69, Brandon Robinson-Thompson (ENG) 70-71-70-68, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 70-73-70-66, Alejandro Del Rey (ESP) 72-69-68-70, Julien Guerrier (FRA) 67-70-72-70, Tom Vaillant (FRA) 72-69-71-67

Related Topics

USA Brandon David Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

17 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

1 day ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

1 day ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

1 day ago
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

1 day ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

1 day ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

2 days ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

2 days ago

More Stories From World