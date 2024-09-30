Golf: Spanish Open Final Round Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the European Tour's Spanish Open:
270 - Angel Hidalgo (ESP) 65-67-68-70, Jon Rahm (ESP) 68-69-65-68 -- Hidalgo won after play-off
274 - David Puig (ESP) 69-69-65-71, Jens Fahrbring (SWE) 71-70-65-68, Sean Crocker (USA) 70-74-64-66, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 69-69-70-66, Joe Dean (ENG) 71-65-69-69, Grant Forrest (SCO) 70-71-69-64
275 - Jayden Schaper (RSA) 75-68-65-67
276 - Patrick Reed (USA) 71-66-68-71, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 74-68-66-68, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (ESP) 70-67-70-69
278 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (DEN) 71-69-70-68, Frederik Schott (GER) 74-69-66-69, Shane Lowry (IRL) 75-66-68-69, Todd Clements (ENG) 73-67-69-69, Jimmy Walker (USA) 70-68-70-70
279 - Louis De Jager (RSA) 70-70-70-69, Brandon Robinson-Thompson (ENG) 70-71-70-68, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 70-73-70-66, Alejandro Del Rey (ESP) 72-69-68-70, Julien Guerrier (FRA) 67-70-72-70, Tom Vaillant (FRA) 72-69-71-67
Recent Stories
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update1 minute ago
-
Rescuers search in vain for 48 migrants off Spain's Canaries1 minute ago
-
Pogacar on top of the world after sealing cycling triple crown21 minutes ago
-
Rovanpera wins Rally Chile as Neuville protects overall lead31 minutes ago
-
Magic Marmoush sends Frankfurt to victory at Kiel31 minutes ago
-
Head glad of all-round return in Australia's series win over England31 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results51 minutes ago
-
Magic Marmoush sends Frankfurt to victory at Kiel51 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago
-
Fire breaks out at Chinese battery giant CATL plant1 hour ago
-
Head stars as Australia seal 3-2 England ODI series win2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says struck Russian ammo depot with drones2 hours ago