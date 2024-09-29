Open Menu

Golf: US LPGA NW Arkansas Championship Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Golf: US LPGA NW Arkansas Championship scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US LPGA 54-hole NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas (USA unless stated, a-denotes amateur, par-71):

131 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 64-67

132 - Dottie Ardina (PHI) 65-67

133 - Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 66-67, Arpichaya Yubol (THA) 68-65, Gabriela Lopez (MEX) 66-67, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 67-66

134 - Jennifer Kupcho 70-64, Minami Katsu (JPN) 67-67, Mao Saigo (JPN) 67-67, Olivia Cowan (GER) 67-67, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 69-65, Linnea Strom (SWE) 68-66, Jeeno Thitikul (THA) 67-67, Lauren Hartlage 70-64

