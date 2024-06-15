Golf: US Open Scores
Pinehurst, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Scores after Friday's second round of the 124th US Open at par-70 Pinehurst (a- denotes amateur):
135 - Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 66-69
136 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 69-67, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 65-71, Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 67-69
137 - Tony Finau (USA) 68-69, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 67-70, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 65-72
138 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 72-66
139 - Kim Joo-hyung Kim (KOR) 71-68, Tim Widing (SWE) 71-68, Corey Conners (CAN) 69-70, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 68-71, Zac Blair (USA) 70-69, Xander Schauffele (USA) 70-69, Akshay Bhatia (USA) 68-71
140 - Billy Horschel (USA) 73-67, Russell Henley (USA) 70-70, Sam Burns (USA) 73-67, Stephan Jäger (GER) 70-70, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 69-71
141 - Nicolai Hoejgaard (DEN) 72-69, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 71-70, Nicolás Echavarría (COL) 72-69, Kim Seong-hyeon (KOR) 69-72, Frankie Capan (USA) 71-70, Sam Bennett (USA) 69-72
142 - Brian Harman (USA) 71-71, Chris Kirk (USA) 71-71, Denny McCarthy (USA) 75-67, Isaiah Salinda (USA) 70-72, Davis Thompson (USA) 70-72, Jackson Suber (USA) 69-73, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 70-72, Sepp Straka (AUT) 70-72, Adam Scott (AUS) 70-72, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 73-69
143 - Cameron Smith (AUS) 71-72, Adam Svensson (CAN) 73-70, Martin Kaymer (GER) 70-73, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 71-72, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 72-71, Aaron Rai (ENG) 69-74, Matt Kuchar (USA) 72-71, Jordan Spieth (USA) 72-71, Harris English (USA) 70-73, Mark Hubbard (USA) 74-69, Daniel Berger (USA) 73-70, Brian Campbell (USA) 73-70, a-Neal Shipley (USA) 70-73, a-Gunnar Broin (USA) 75-68
144 - Keegan Bradley (USA) 74-70, Collin Morikawa (USA) 70-74, JT Poston (USA) 73-71, Wyndham Clark (USA) 73-71, Austin Eckroat (USA) 72-72, David Puig (ESP) 76-68
145 - Francesco Molinari (ITA) 73-72, Dean Burmester (RSA) 74-71, Ryan Fox (NZL) 73-72, Shane Lowry (IRL) 74-71, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 70-75, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 73-72, Tom McKibbin (NIR) 74-71, Brendon Todd (USA) 74-71, Brooks Koepka (USA) 70-75, Ben Kohles (USA) 77-68, Max Greyserman (USA) 71-74, Justin Lower (USA) 72-73, Scottie Scheffler (USA) 71-74, Sahith Theegala (USA) 77-68, Greyson Sigg (USA) 76-69, Brandon Wu (USA) 74-71, Cameron Young (USA) 73-72, a-Luke Clanton (USA) 76-69
Missed the Cut
146 - Max Homa (USA) 71-75, Eric Cole (USA) 73-73, Nick Dunlap (USA) 73-73, a-Benjamin James (USA) 75-71, a-Jackson Buchanan (USA) 76-70, a-Bryan Kim (USA) 72-74, Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 70-76, Justin Rose (ENG) 73-73, Brandon Robinson-Thompson (ENG) 72-74, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 78-68, Taisei Shimizu (JPN) 71-75, Frederik Kjettrup (DEN) 72-74, Jason Scrivener (AUS) 74-72
147 - Adam Hadwin (CAN) 74-73, Seamus Power (IRL) 71-76, a-Omar Morales (MEX) 73-74, Rico Hoey (PHI) 77-70, Tiger Woods (USA) 74-73, Peter Malnati (USA) 74-73, Kurt Kitayama (USA) 73-74, a-Parker Bell (USA) 77-70
148 - Webb Simpson (USA) 75-73, Rickie Fowler (USA) 71-77, Tom Hoge (USA) 75-73, Chesson Hadley (USA) 75-73, Will Zalatoris (USA) 75-73, Taylor Moore (USA) 76-72, Richard Mansell (ENG) 78-70, Erik Van Rooyen (RSA) 76-72, Alexander Norén (SWE) 73-75, Ryo Ishikawa (JPN) 76-72, Eugenio López-Chacarra (ESP) 75-73, Nick Taylor (CAN) 74-74, Jason Day (AUS) 71-77
149 - Cameron Davis (AUS) 77-72, Victor Perez (FRA) 75-74, Kang Sung-hoon (KOR) 74-75, Robert Rock (ENG) 70-79, a-Hiroshi Tai (SGA) 75-74, Dustin Johnson (USA) 74-75, Mac Meissner (USA) 72-77, Logan McAllister (USA) 70-79, Joey Vrzich (USA) 76-73, Christopher Petefish (USA) 77-72, Edoardo Molinari (ITA) 72-77
150 - Gary Woodland (USA) 72-78, Beau Hossler (USA) 74-76, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 74-76, Takumi Kanaya (JPN) 76-74, a-Ashton McCulloch (CAN) 75-75
151 - Casey Jarvis (RSA) 73-78, Sam Bairstow (ENG) 84-67, Andrew Svoboda (USA) 75-76, Justin Thomas (USA) 77-74, Carter Jenkins (USA) 73-78, Adam Schenk (USA) 79-72, Harry Higgs (USA) 76-75, Willie Mack III (USA) 71-80, a-Gordon Sargent (USA) 73-78, a-Brendan Valdes (USA) 76-75, Michael McGowan (USA) 77-74, a-Wells Williams (USA) 75-76
152 - Jake Knapp (USA) 75-77, Adrian Meronk (POL) 76-76, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 74-78
153 - a-Santiago De La Fuente (MEX) 78-75, Grant Forrest (SCO) 77-76, Lucas Glover (USA) 74-79, Jim Herman (USA) 74-79, John Chin (USA) 75-78
154 - a-Stewart Hagestad (USA) 79-75, Maxwell Moldovan (USA) 80-74, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 72-82, Matteo Manassero (ITA) 79-75
155 - Phil Mickelson (USA) 79-76, Chris Naegel (USA) 81-74, Carson Schaake (USA) 79-76
157 - a-Colin Prater (USA) 79-78
159 - Otto Black (USA) 79-80, Rikuya Hoshino (JPN) 78-81, Riki Kawamoto (JPN) 77-82
160 - Charles Reiter (USA) 80-80
