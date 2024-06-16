Golf: US Open Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Pinehurst, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Scores after Saturday's third round of the 124th US Open at par-70 Pinehurst (a- denotes amateur):
203 - Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 67-69-67
206 - Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 67-70-69, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 65-72-69, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 65-71-70
208 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 72-66-70, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 66-69-73
209 - Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 68-71-70, Tony Finau (USA) 68-69-72
210 - Collin Morikawa (USA) 70-74-66, Corey Conners (CAN) 69-70-71, Kim Joo-hyung (KOR) 71-68-71
211 - Aaron Rai (ENG) 69-74-68, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 71-70-70, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 69-71-71, Xander Schauffele (USA) 70-69-72
212 - Davis Thompson (USA) 70-72-70, Russell Henley (USA) 70-70-72, Akshay Bhatia (USA) 68-71-73, Thomas Detry (BEL) 69-67-76
213 - David Puig (ESP) 76-68-69, Mark Hubbard (USA) 74-69-70, Brian Harman (USA) 71-71-71, Stephan Jäger (GER) 70-70-73, Sam Burns (USA) 73-67-73
214 - a-Luke Clanton (USA) 76-69-69, a-Neal Shipley (USA) 70-73-71, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 73-69-72, Denny McCarthy (USA) 75-67-72, Chris Kirk (USA) 71-71-72, Billy Horschel (USA) 73-67-74, Zac Blair (USA) 70-69-75
215 - Shane Lowry (IRL) 74-71-70, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 70-75-70, JT Poston (USA) 73-71-71, Wyndham Clark (USA) 73-71-71, Cameron Smith (AUS) 71-72-72, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 72-71-72, Isaiah Salinda (USA) 70-72-73, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 70-72-73, Nicolai Hoejgaard (DEN) 72-69-74, Tim Widing (SWE) 71-68-76
216 - Brooks Koepka (USA) 70-75-71, Tom McKibbin (NIR) 74-71-71, Scottie Scheffler (USA) 71-74-71, Keegan Bradley (USA) 74-70-72, Daniel Berger (USA) 73-70-73
217 - Sahith Theegala (USA) 77-68-72, Max Greyserman (USA) 71-74-72, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 71-72-74, Jordan Spieth (USA) 72-71-74, Harris English (USA) 70-73-74, Adam Svensson (CAN) 73-70-74, Frankie Capan (USA) 71-70-76
218 - Matt Kuchar (USA) 72-71-75, Brian Campbell (USA) 73-70-75, Adam Scott (AUS) 70-72-76, Sam Bennett (USA) 69-72-77
219 - Justin Lower (USA) 72-73-74, Brendon Todd (USA) 74-71-74, Nicolás Echavarría (COL) 72-69-78
220 - Cameron Young (USA) 73-72-75, Greyson Sigg (USA) 76-69-75, Martin Kaymer (GER) 70-73-77, Sepp Straka (AUT) 70-72-78
221 - Ryan Fox (NZL) 73-72-76, Dean Burmester (RSA) 74-71-76, Ben Kohles (USA) 77-68-76
222 - Francesco Molinari (ITA) 73-72-77, Austin Eckroat (USA) 72-72-78
223 - Brandon Wu (USA) 74-71-78, Jackson Suber (USA) 69-73-81
224 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 73-72-79, a-Gunnar Broin (USA) 75-68-81, Kim Seong-hyeon (KOR) 69-72-83
