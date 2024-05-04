Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Byron Nelson Tournament Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday from the US PGA Tour CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament in McKinney, Texas (USA unless noted, par-71):

128 - Jake Knapp 64-64

129 - Troy Merritt 67-62, Matt Wallace (ENG) 63-66

130 - Kelly Kraft 64-66

131 - Davis Riley 64-67, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 64-67, Keith Mitchell 66-65, Ben Kohles 65-66

132 - Aaron Rai (ENG) 67-65, Kim Seong-hyeon (KOR) 68-64, Taiga Semikawa (JPN) 64-68, Alex Noren (SWE) 64-68

133 - Adam Schenk 66-67, Zach Johnson 66-67, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 66-67, Nick Dunlap 66-67, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 68-65, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 66-67, Martin Laird (SCO) 67-66, Vince Whaley 70-63, Harrison Endycott (AUS) 67-66, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 68-65, Ben Griffin 69-64, Max McGreevy 67-66

