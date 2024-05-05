Golf: US PGA Byron Nelson Tournament Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday from the US PGA Tour CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament in McKinney, Texas (USA unless noted, par-71):
194 - Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 64-67-63
195 - Jake Knapp 64-64-67
196 - Ben Kohles 65-66-65, Matt Wallace (ENG) 63-66-67
198 - Alex Noren (SWE) 64-68-66, Kelly Kraft 64-66-68
199 - Kevin Tway 69-66-64, Vince Whaley 70-63-66, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 66-67-66, Troy Merritt 67-62-70
200 - Kang Sung (KOR) 68-68-64, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 66-68-66, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 66-68-66, Ben Griffin 69-64-67, Zach Johnson 66-67-67, Nick Dunlap 66-67-67, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 68-65-67, Aaron Rai (ENG) 67-65-68, Kim Seong-hyeon (KOR) 68-64-68, Keith Mitchell 66-65-69
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
More Stories From World
-
'Hypnotised' Wilson into second World Snooker final2 minutes ago
-
Hamas, Israel, entrench positions at Gaza truce talks12 minutes ago
-
Floods in southern Brazil kill 55, force 70,000 from homes12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Shahzad Baig named among TIME's 2024 list of 100 most influential people in healthcare1 hour ago
-
'Revolution' in air as actor stumps for Hungary opposition1 hour ago
-
Madonna wows Rio with 'Celebration Tour' finale2 hours ago
-
Investigators say bodies in Mexico likely those of missing surfers3 hours ago
-
Hope and disillusionment among Chad's first-time voters3 hours ago
-
Panama to vote in presidential election with eight contenders3 hours ago
-
Edwards hits 43 to spark T-Wolves over Denver in NBA playoffs3 hours ago
-
Five assists and goal for Messi, hat-trick for Suarez as Miami hit six3 hours ago
-
'Radicalised' 16-year-old shot dead by police in Australia3 hours ago