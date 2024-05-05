Golf: US PGA Byron Nelson tournament scores

Open Menu

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday from the US PGA Tour CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament in McKinney, Texas (USA unless noted, par-71):

194 - Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 64-67-63

195 - Jake Knapp 64-64-67

196 - Ben Kohles 65-66-65, Matt Wallace (ENG) 63-66-67

198 - Alex Noren (SWE) 64-68-66, Kelly Kraft 64-66-68

199 - Kevin Tway 69-66-64, Vince Whaley 70-63-66, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 66-67-66, Troy Merritt 67-62-70

200 - Kang Sung (KOR) 68-68-64, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 66-68-66, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 66-68-66, Ben Griffin 69-64-67, Zach Johnson 66-67-67, Nick Dunlap 66-67-67, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 68-65-67, Aaron Rai (ENG) 67-65-68, Kim Seong-hyeon (KOR) 68-64-68, Keith Mitchell 66-65-69

