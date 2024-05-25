Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Tour Charles Schawb Challenge Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024

Golf: US PGA Tour Charles Schawb Challenge scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas (USA unless noted, par-70):

130 - Davis Riley 66-64

132 - Hayden Buckley 67-65, Pierceson Coody 67-65

134 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 70-64, Keegan Bradley 68-66, Sepp Straka (AUT) 68-66

135 - Ryan Fox (AUS) 68-67, Kevin Tway 69-66, Robby Shelton 67-68, Brian Harman 66-69, Tony Finau 66-69

136 - Gary Woodland 72-64, Webb Simpson 69-67, Denny McCarthy 70-66

137 - Matt NeSmith 69-68, Matt Kuchar 68-69, Scottie Scheffler 72-65,

Tom Kim (KOR) 69-68, Ryan Moore 69-68, Kim Seong-hyeon (KOR) 66-71, J.T. Poston 68-69, Adam Scott (AUS) 69-68, Collin Morikawa 68-69, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 69-68

More Stories From World