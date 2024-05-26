Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Tour Charles Schawb Challenge Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Golf: US PGA Tour Charles Schawb Challenge scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas (USA unless noted, par-70):

196 - Davis Riley 66-64-66

200 - Scottie Scheffler 72-65-63

201 - Pierceson Coody 67-65-69, Hayden Buckley 67-65-69

202 - Robby Shelton 67-68-67

203 - Tony Finau 66-69-68

204 - Collin Morikawa 68-69-67, Kevin Tway 69-66-69, Keegan Bradley 68-66-70, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 70-64-70

204 - Keith Mitchell 72-67-66, David Lipsky 70-69-66, Rickie Fowler 70-69-66, Alejandro Tosti (ARG) 69-69-67, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 69-68-68, Tom Kim (KOR) 69-68-68, Sepp Straka (AUT) 68-66-71

Related Topics

USA David Mitchell

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

48 minutes ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

13 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

14 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

14 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

15 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

15 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

16 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

16 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

18 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

21 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World