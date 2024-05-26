Golf: US PGA Tour Charles Schawb Challenge Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas (USA unless noted, par-70):
196 - Davis Riley 66-64-66
200 - Scottie Scheffler 72-65-63
201 - Pierceson Coody 67-65-69, Hayden Buckley 67-65-69
202 - Robby Shelton 67-68-67
203 - Tony Finau 66-69-68
204 - Collin Morikawa 68-69-67, Kevin Tway 69-66-69, Keegan Bradley 68-66-70, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 70-64-70
204 - Keith Mitchell 72-67-66, David Lipsky 70-69-66, Rickie Fowler 70-69-66, Alejandro Tosti (ARG) 69-69-67, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 69-68-68, Tom Kim (KOR) 69-68-68, Sepp Straka (AUT) 68-66-71
