Golf: US PGA Tour Cognizant Classic Scores
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (USA unless noted, par-71):
131 - Bud Cauley 66-65
132 - Austin Eckroat 65-67, Garrick Higgo (RSA) 67-65
133 - Kevin Yu (TPE) 66-67, Victor Perez (FRA) 67-66
134 - David Skinns (ENG), Andrew Novak 65-69, Pan Cheng-tsung (TPE) 66-68, Shane Lowry (IRL) 67-67, Jake Knapp 68-66, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 67-67, Cameron Young 65-69, Sam Ryder 66-68
135 - Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 69-66, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 67-68, Parker Coody 69-66
