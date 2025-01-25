Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Golf: US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Leading third round scores from US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, California on Thursday (par-72, USA unless noted):

207 - Harris English 68-73-66

208 - Andrew Novak 70-72-66

209 - Aldrich Potgieter (RSA) 66-76-67

211 - Lanto Griffin 66-72-73, Joel Dahmen 69-72-70, Lee Kyung-Hoon (KOR) 67-76-68, Matthias Schmid (GER) 71-72-68

212 - Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 69-71-72, Brandt Snedeker 72-72-68, Wesley Bryan 68-73-71, Ricky Castillo 67-75-70, Greyson Sigg 69-73-70, Kristoffer Ventura (NOR) 68-73-71, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 63-75-74

213 - Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 70-72-71, Christopher Gotterup 71-69-73, Luke List 69-75-69, Hayden Springer 65-75-73, Sahith Theegala 71-73-69, Sam Stevens 69-73-71, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 68-75-70, Thomas Detry (BEL) 71-71-71, Matteo Manassero (ITA) 70-73-70, Jason Day (AUS) 74-69-70

Recent Stories

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

59 minutes ago
 Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion ..

Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

12 hours ago
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse

12 hours ago
 Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

12 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..

12 hours ago
 Somali President praises UAE's support for develop ..

Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia

12 hours ago
 FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

14 hours ago

More Stories From World