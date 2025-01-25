Golf: US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Leading third round scores from US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, California on Thursday (par-72, USA unless noted):
207 - Harris English 68-73-66
208 - Andrew Novak 70-72-66
209 - Aldrich Potgieter (RSA) 66-76-67
211 - Lanto Griffin 66-72-73, Joel Dahmen 69-72-70, Lee Kyung-Hoon (KOR) 67-76-68, Matthias Schmid (GER) 71-72-68
212 - Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 69-71-72, Brandt Snedeker 72-72-68, Wesley Bryan 68-73-71, Ricky Castillo 67-75-70, Greyson Sigg 69-73-70, Kristoffer Ventura (NOR) 68-73-71, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 63-75-74
213 - Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 70-72-71, Christopher Gotterup 71-69-73, Luke List 69-75-69, Hayden Springer 65-75-73, Sahith Theegala 71-73-69, Sam Stevens 69-73-71, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 68-75-70, Thomas Detry (BEL) 71-71-71, Matteo Manassero (ITA) 70-73-70, Jason Day (AUS) 74-69-70
