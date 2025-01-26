Golf: US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 10:30 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Leading final round scores from US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, California on Saturday (par-72, USA unless noted):
280 - Harris English 68-73-66-73
281 - Sam Stevens 69-73-71-68
282 - Andrew Novak 70-72-66-74
283 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 69-71-72-71, Kris Ventura 68-73-71-71
284 - Hayden Springer 65-75-73-71
285 - Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 69-75-70-71, Will Gordon 69-72-75-69
286 - Danny Willett (ENG) 70-75-70-71, Lee HodgeS 67-76-73-70, Lanto Griffin 66-72-73-75, Greyson Sigg 69-73-70-74, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 67-76-68-75, Joel Dahmen 69-72-70-75
287 - Beau Hossler 70-73-72-72, Keegan Bradley 69-75-70-73, Sami Valimaki (FIN) 68-75-73-71, a-Luke Clanton 70-72-72-73, Kevin Streelman 72-73-71-71, Thomas Detry (BEL) 71-71-71-74, J.
J. Spaun 73-72-71-71, Ryan Gerard 69-74-74-70, Ricky Castillo 67-75-70-75, Aldrich Pogieter (RSA) 66-76-67-78).
