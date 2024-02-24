Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Tour Mexico Open Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Mexico Open at Vidandata Vallarta at Puerto Vallarta (a-denotes amateur, USA unless noted, par-71):

131 - Matt Wallace (ENG) 66-65, Sami Valimaki (FIN) 64-67, Alvaro Ortiz (MEX) 67-64, Jake Knapp 67-64

132 - Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 63-69

134 - Andrew Novak 66-68, Mark Hubbard 69-65

135 - Chan Kim 66-69

136 - Patrick Rodgers 66-70, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 68-68, Ryan Moore 69-67, Lanto Griffin 66-70, Dylan Wu 68-68, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 69-67, Nico Echavarria (COL) 67-69, Chesson Hadley 69-67, Joseph Bramlett 66-70, Carl Yuan (CHN) 71-65, Jimmy Stanger 68-68, Kevin Dougherty 72-64, a-Santiago De la Fuente (MEX) 67-69, Robby Shelton 67-69, Justin Lower 70-66, Tony Finau 69-67, Henrik Norlander (SWE) 65-71, Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN) 66-70

