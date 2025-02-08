Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Tour Phoenix Open Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Phoenix Open (Round suspended by darkness to resume Saturday. USA unless stated, par-71):

130 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 66-64

132 - Alex Smalley 67-65, Michael Kim 69-63

133 - Tom Kim (KOR) 67-66, Jordan Spieth 68-65, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 67-66

134 - Taylor Moore 65-69, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 68-66, Daniel Berger 68-66, Keith Mitchell 68-66, Justin Thomas 66-68

135 - Adam Schenk 66-69, Scottie Scheffler 69-66, Adam Svensson (CAN) 69-66, Brian Harman 69-66, Rasmus Hojgaard 68-67

