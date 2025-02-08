Golf: US PGA Tour Phoenix Open Scores
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Phoenix Open (Round suspended by darkness to resume Saturday. USA unless stated, par-71):
130 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 66-64
132 - Alex Smalley 67-65, Michael Kim 69-63
133 - Tom Kim (KOR) 67-66, Jordan Spieth 68-65, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 67-66
134 - Taylor Moore 65-69, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 68-66, Daniel Berger 68-66, Keith Mitchell 68-66, Justin Thomas 66-68
135 - Adam Schenk 66-69, Scottie Scheffler 69-66, Adam Svensson (CAN) 69-66, Brian Harman 69-66, Rasmus Hojgaard 68-67
