Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Tour Phoenix Open Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 08:50 AM

Golf: US PGA Tour Phoenix Open scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the US PGA Tour Phoenix Open (USA unless stated, par-71):

260 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 66-64-65-65

267 - Michael Kim 69-63-68-67, Daniel Berger 68-66-66-67

268 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 67-66-69-66, Jordan Spieth 68-65-67-68

269 - Justin Thomas 66-68-70-65, Will Chandler 68-67-68-66, Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 68-69-65-67

270 - Adam Hadwin (CAN) 68-66-70-66, Taylor Moore 65-69-68-68, Maverick McNealy 70-68-63-69

271 - Min Woo Lee (AUS) 70-66-68-67, Cameron Young 74-64-66-67, Rasmus Højgaard (DEN) 68-67-65-71

272 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 70-68-68-66

273 - Wyndham Clark 64-73-69-67, Kevin Yu 71-67-68-67, Denny McCarthy 72-64-68-69, J.T. Poston 69-67-68-69, Ben Silverman 73-66-65-69

afp

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Awar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Champ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns ..

Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..

9 hours ago
 AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses o ..

AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..

9 hours ago
 China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid p ..

China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power gener ..

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day O ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..

10 hours ago
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..

10 hours ago
 From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its u ..

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience

11 hours ago
 Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising ..

Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..

11 hours ago
 Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks of ..

Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow

12 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with ..

Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda

12 hours ago
 Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to d ..

Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry

12 hours ago

More Stories From World