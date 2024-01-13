Golf: US PGA Tour Sony Open scores

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Sony Open at Waialae in Honolulu, Hawaii (USA unless noted, par-70):

131 - Carl Yuan (CHN) 66-65, Austin Eckroat 65-66, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 67-64

132 - Ben Griffin 70-62, Stewart Cink 67-65, Cam Davis 62-70 (AUS), Keith Mitchell 68-64, Taylor Montgomery 64-68, Kurt Kitayama 70-62, Chris Kirk 66-66, Grayson Murray 69-63, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 65-67, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 66-66

133 - Keegan Bradley 67-66, Harris English 66-67, Akshay Bhatia 69-64, Patton Kizzire 68-65, Andrew Putnam 68-65, Taiga Semikawa (JPN) 68-65