Golf: US PGA Tour Sony Open Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Sony Open at Waialae in Honolulu, Hawaii (USA unless noted, par-70):
131 - Carl Yuan (CHN) 66-65, Austin Eckroat 65-66, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 67-64
132 - Ben Griffin 70-62, Stewart Cink 67-65, Cam Davis 62-70 (AUS), Keith Mitchell 68-64, Taylor Montgomery 64-68, Kurt Kitayama 70-62, Chris Kirk 66-66, Grayson Murray 69-63, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 65-67, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 66-66
133 - Keegan Bradley 67-66, Harris English 66-67, Akshay Bhatia 69-64, Patton Kizzire 68-65, Andrew Putnam 68-65, Taiga Semikawa (JPN) 68-65
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%
Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan
PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
Blinken meets senior Chinese official
More Stories From World
-
Djokovic zeroes in on all-time record 25th Slam crown at Australian Open8 minutes ago
-
Morgan Stanley to pay $249 mn to settle US trading fraud charges8 minutes ago
-
Swiatek to Raducanu: Five women to watch at the Australian Open9 minutes ago
-
'Intense' US blizzard blows Iowa caucus campaigning off course9 minutes ago
-
Djokovic to Sinner: Five men to watch at the Australian Open9 minutes ago
-
At least 10 dead in China mining accident: state media9 minutes ago
-
Australian Open women's singles champions9 minutes ago
-
Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series19 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Delegation visits PV Project in Chongqing for green energy cooperation19 minutes ago
-
Morris strikes late as Luton earn controversial draw at Burnley19 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ambassador to Morocco meets with Jordanian Counterpart29 minutes ago
-
Mahd World Football Championship to kick off tomorrow in Jeddah29 minutes ago