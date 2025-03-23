Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Golf: US PGA Tour Valspar Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida (USA unless noted, par-71):

206 - Nico Echavarria (COL) 68-72-66, Jacob Bridgeman 67-69-70, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 70-67-69

207 - Ricky Castillo 67-72-68

208 - Justin Thomas 73-70-65, Kevin Yu (TPE) 72-68-68, Davis Riley 69-70-69,

Jeremy Paul (GER) 69-69-70, Shane Lowry (IRL) 71-67-70, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 71-66-71

209 - Andrew Novak 69-72-68, Joe Highsmith 73-67-69, Billy Horschel 69-71-69, Corey Conners (CAN) 71-69-69, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 71-68-70, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 70-67-72

