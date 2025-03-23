Golf: US PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida (USA unless noted, par-71):
206 - Nico Echavarria (COL) 68-72-66, Jacob Bridgeman 67-69-70, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 70-67-69
207 - Ricky Castillo 67-72-68
208 - Justin Thomas 73-70-65, Kevin Yu (TPE) 72-68-68, Davis Riley 69-70-69,
Jeremy Paul (GER) 69-69-70, Shane Lowry (IRL) 71-67-70, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 71-66-71
209 - Andrew Novak 69-72-68, Joe Highsmith 73-67-69, Billy Horschel 69-71-69, Corey Conners (CAN) 71-69-69, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 71-68-70, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 70-67-72
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
More Stories From World
-
Pope to return to Vatican after five-week hospitalisation27 seconds ago
-
Zverev in bright start, wildcard Wong ousts Shelton33 seconds ago
-
Yemen Huthi rebel media accuse US of attacking airport37 seconds ago
-
Cancelled downhills give Brignone and Odermatt World Cup titles39 seconds ago
-
Draper back down to earth with early exit in Miami42 seconds ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Valspar Championship scores47 seconds ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results49 seconds ago
-
Cancelled downhills give Brignone and Odermatt World Cup titles53 seconds ago
-
Draper back down to earth, Zverev advances, in Miami57 seconds ago
-
'Antipathy' to US: Tourists turning away from Trump's America1 minute ago
-
China says to pursue 'correct' path of globalisation11 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results - collated21 minutes ago