Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Inzai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Leading second-round scores Friday at the US PGA Tour's Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan (par 70):

128 - Nico Echavarria (COL) 64-64

130 - Taylor Moore (USA) 63-67, Justin Thomas (USA) 66-64

131 - Eric Cole (USA) 64-67, Seamus Power (IRL) 69-62, CT Pan (TPE) 65-66

132 - Rickie Fowler (USA) 68-64, Max Greyserman (USA) 64-68

133 - Andrew Novak (USA) 68-65, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 66-67, Kevin Yu (TPE) 65-68, Taisei Shimizu (JPN) 66-67

134 - Takumi Kanaya (JPN) 66-68, Adam Schenk (USA) 69-65, Sam Stevens (USA) 67-67

135 - Andrew Putnam (USA) 67-68, Beau Hossler (USA) 66-69, Shugo Imahira (JPN) 66-69, Ryosuke Kinoshita (JPN) 66-69, Kensei Hirata (JPN) 69-66, Nick Taylor (CAN) 68-67

136 - J.

J. Spaun (USA) 68-68, Collin Morikawa (USA) 69-67, Yuta Sugiura (JPN) 68-68, Zac Blair (USA) 66-70, Nate Lashley (USA) 70-66, Lee Kyung-hoon (KOR) 66-70, Luke List (USA) 69-67, Chad Ramey (USA) 67-69, Ryo Ishikawa (JPN) 68-68

Selected:

138 - Xander Schauffele (USA) 73-65

142 - Hideki matsuyama (JPN) 71-71

USA Matsuyama Japan Chad

