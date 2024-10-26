Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Leading third-round scores Saturday at the US PGA Tour's Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan (par 70):
193 - Nico Echavarria (COL) 64-64-65
195 - Justin Thomas (USA) 66-64-65
196 - Max Greyserman (USA) 64-68-64
199 - Rickie Fowler (USA) 68-64-67, Nate Lashley (USA) 70-66-63, Kevin Yu (TPE) 65-68-66
200 - Kurt Kitayama (USA) 69-68-63
201 - CT Pan (TPE) 65-66-70, Eric Cole (USA) 64-67-70, Andrew Novak (USA) 68-65-68, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 66-67-68
202 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 70-70-62, Taylor Moore (USA) 63-67-72, Taisei Shimizu (JPN) 66-67-69, Sam Stevens (USA) 67-67-68
203 - Doug Ghim (USA) 71-66-66, Lee Hodges (USA) 68-69-66, Yuto Katsuragawa (JPN) 69-71-63, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 68-71-64, Kim Seong-hyeon (KOR) 67-70-66, Luke List (USA) 69-67-67, Seamus Power (IRL) 69-62-72, J.
J. Spaun (USA) 68-68-67, Yuta Sugiura (JPN) 68-68-67
204 - Zac Blair (USA) 66-70-68, Ryosuke Kinoshita (JPN) 66-69-69, Andrew Putnam (USA) 67-68-69, Ren Yonezawa (JPN) 71-66-67
