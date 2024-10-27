Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Inzai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Leading final scores on Sunday at the US PGA Tour's Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan (par 70):
260 - Nico Echavarria (COL) 64-64-65-67
261 - Justin Thomas (USA) 66-64-65-66, Max Greyserman (USA) 64-68-64-65
263 - Rickie Fowler (USA) 68-64-67-64
265 - Kurt Kitayama (USA) 69-68-63-65
267 - J.J.
Spaun (USA) 68-68-67-64, Yuta Sugiura (JPN) 68-68-67-64, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 68-71-64-64, Eric Cole (USA) 64-67-70-66, CT Pan (TPE) 65-66-70-66
268 - Taylor Moore (USA) 63-67-72-66, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 66-67-68-67
269 - Harry Hall (ENG) 68-69-68-64, Seamus Power (IRL) 69-62-72-66, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 70-70-62-67
270 - Luke List (USA) 69-67-67-67, Lee Hodges (USA) 68-69-66-67, Taisei Shimizu (JPN) 66-67-69-68, Andrew Novak (USA) 68-65-68-69, Nate Lashley (USA) 70-66-63-71, Kevin Yu (TPE) 65-68-66-71
271 - Rico Hoey (PHI) 67-70-68-66, Ren Yonezawa (JPN) 71-66-67-67, Ben Griffin (USA) 70-71-66-64, Yuto Katsuragawa (JPN) 69-71-63-68, Sam Stevens 67-67-68-69
Selected:
275 - Xander Schauffele (USA) 73-65-68-69
276 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 71-71-66-68
277 - Collin Morikawa (USA) 69-67-70-71
