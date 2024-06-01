Open Menu

Golf: US Women's Open Scores

Published June 01, 2024

Golf: US Women's Open scores

Lancaster, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US Women's Open Golf Championship in Lancaster, Pennsylvania (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-70):

136 - Wichanee Meechai (THA) 69-67

138 - Andrea Lee 69-69

139 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 70-69, Yuka Saso (JPN) 68-71

141 - a-Asterisk Talley 70-71, Hsu Wei-Ling (TPE) 72-69, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 73-68, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 74-67, Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 71-70, a-Megan Schofill 70-71m, Sakura Koiwai (JPN) 72-69, Chisato Iwai (JPN) 70-71

142 - a-Catherine Park 70-72, Ai Suzuki (JPN) 72-70, Yui Kawamoto (JPN) 71-71

143 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) 72-71, Rio Takeda (JPN) 74-69, Danielle Kang 74-69, Kim Min-byeol (KOR) 72-71, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) 72-71, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 73-70, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 71-72, Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 72-71

