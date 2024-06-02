Golf: US Women's Open Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Lancaster, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US Women's Open Golf Championship in Lancaster, Pennsylvania (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-70):
205 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 70-69-66, Wichanee Meechai (THA) 69-67-69, Andrea Lee 69-69-67
207 - Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 71-70-66
208 - Yuka Saso (JPN) 68-71-69
211 - Sakura Koiwai (JPN) 72-69-70, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 73-68-70
212 - Arpichaya Yubol (THA) 72-72-68, Rio Takeda (JPN) 74-69-69, Lee Mi-hyang (Kor) 74-67-71
213 - Yin Ruoning (CHN) 73-71-69, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) 72-71-70, Kim Min-byeol (KOR) 72-71-70
214 - Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 74-72-68, Ally Ewing 74-72-68, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 71-72-71, a-Catherine Park 70-72-72, Chisato Iwai (JPN) 70-71-73
