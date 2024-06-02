Open Menu

Golf: US Women's Open Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Golf: US Women's Open scores

Lancaster, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US Women's Open Golf Championship in Lancaster, Pennsylvania (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-70):

205 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 70-69-66, Wichanee Meechai (THA) 69-67-69, Andrea Lee 69-69-67

207 - Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 71-70-66

208 - Yuka Saso (JPN) 68-71-69

211 - Sakura Koiwai (JPN) 72-69-70, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 73-68-70

212 - Arpichaya Yubol (THA) 72-72-68, Rio Takeda (JPN) 74-69-69, Lee Mi-hyang (Kor) 74-67-71

213 - Yin Ruoning (CHN) 73-71-69, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) 72-71-70, Kim Min-byeol (KOR) 72-71-70

214 - Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 74-72-68, Ally Ewing 74-72-68, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 71-72-71, a-Catherine Park 70-72-72, Chisato Iwai (JPN) 70-71-73

Related Topics

USA Lancaster Women

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

9 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

9 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

9 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

9 hours ago
 Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

9 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

9 hours ago
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

10 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

10 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

10 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

10 hours ago
 Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'sh ..

Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

10 hours ago
 Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

10 hours ago

More Stories From World