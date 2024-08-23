Golf: Women's British Open Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 02:00 AM
St Andrews, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Leading first-round scores in the Women's British Open on the Old Course at St Andrews on Thursday (par 72, GBR and IRL unless stated):
67 - Charley Hull
68 - Nelly Korda (USA), Yin Ruoning (CHN)
69 - Patty Tavatanakit (THA), Mao Saigo (JPN), Lee Mi-hyang (KOR), Jenny Shin (KOR), Andrea Lee (USA), Lilia Vu (USA)
70 - Momoko Osato (JPN), Kim Hyo-joo (KOR)
71- Linnea Strom (SWE), Haruka Kawasaki (JPN), Sakura Koiwai (JPN), Lydia Ko (NZL), Georgia Hall, Shin Ji-yai (KOR)
