Leading first-round scores in the Women's British Open on the Old Course at St Andrews on Thursday (par 72, GBR and IRL unless stated):

67 - Charley Hull

68 - Nelly Korda (USA), Yin Ruoning (CHN)

69 - Patty Tavatanakit (THA), Mao Saigo (JPN), Lee Mi-hyang (KOR), Jenny Shin (KOR), Andrea Lee (USA), Lilia Vu (USA)

70 - Momoko Osato (JPN), Kim Hyo-joo (KOR)

71- Linnea Strom (SWE), Haruka Kawasaki (JPN), Sakura Koiwai (JPN), Lydia Ko (NZL), Georgia Hall, Shin Ji-yai (KOR)