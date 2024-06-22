Golf: Women's PGA Championship Scores
Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington (USA unless noted, par 72):
138 - Sarah Schmelzel 71-67, Amy Yang (KOR) 70-68
140 - Ko jin-young (KOR) 72-68, Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 70-70, Lexi Thompson 68-72
141 - Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 74-67, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) 71-70, Leona Maguire (IRL) 70-71
142 - Ally Ewing 72-70, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 70-72, Lauren Hartlage 73-69
143 - Aline Krauter (GER) 72-71, Maja Stark (SWE) 72-71, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 74-69, Celine Boutier (FRA) 70-73, Charley Hull (ENG) 70-73, Lindsay Weaver-Wright 74-69
144 - Jennifer Kupcho 73-71, Caroline Inglis 70-74, Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 69-75, Celine Borge (NOR) 71-73, Bianca Pagdanganan (PHI) 72-72
