Golf: Women's PGA Championship Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington (USA unless noted, par 72):
209 - Amy Yang (KOR) 70-68-71
211 - Lauren Hartlage 73-69-69, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) 71-70-70
212 - Sarah Schmelzel 71-67-74
213 - Lilia Vu 75-70-68, Caroline Inglis 70-74-69, Lexi Thompson 68-72-73, Ko jin-young (KOR) 72-68-73, Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 70-70-73
214 - Gaby Lopez (MEX) 73-72-69, Ally Ewing 72-70-72
215 - Charley Hull (ENG) 70-73-72, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 70-72-73
216 - Lin Xiyu (CHN) 74-72-70, Esther Henseleit (GER) 74-73-69, Leona Maguire (IRL) 70-71-75, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 74-67-75
217 - Linn Grant (SWE) 73-74-70, Akie Iwai (JPN) 70-76-71, Jennifer Kupcho 73-71-73, Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 69-75-73, Lauren Coughlin 74-71-72, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 75-70-72, Lindsay Weaver-Wright 74-69-74
