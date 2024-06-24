Open Menu

Golf: Women's PGA Championship Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Golf: Women's PGA Championship scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington (USA unless noted, par 72):

281 - Amy Yang (KOR) 70-68-71-72

284 - Ko Jin-young (KOR) 72-68-73-71, Lilia Vu 75-70-68-71, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) 71-70-70-73

285 - Ally Ewing 72-70-72-71, Lauren Hartlage 73-69-69-74

286 - Mao Saigo (JPN) 70-76-73-67, Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 70-70-73-73

287 - Linn Grant (SWE) 73-74-70-70, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 74-67-75-71, Lexi Thompson 68-72-73-74, Caroline Inglis 70-74-69-74, Sarah Schmelzel 71-67-74-75

288 - Esther Henseleit (GER) 74-73-69-72, Gaby Lopez (MEX) 73-72-69-74

289 - Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 71-76-72-70, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 75-70-72-72, Charley Hull (ENG) 70-73-72-74

290 - Ayaka Furue (JPN) 71-74-75-70, Celine Boutier (FRA) 70-73-75-72, Allisen Corpuz 70-75-73-72

291 - Brooke Henderson (CAN) 73-72-73-73, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 70-72-73-76

292 - Hannah Green (AUS) 71-77-73-71, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 71-77-71-73, Minjee Lee (AUS) 74-72-72-74, Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 69-75-73-75, Lauren Coughlin 74-71-72-75, Leona Maguire (IRL) 70-71-75-76

