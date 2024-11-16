Open Menu

Golf: World Tour Championship Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Leading third round scores in the European Tour's season-ending World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, on Saturday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 72):

204 - Rory McIlroy 67-69-68, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 71-67-66, Antoine Rozner (FRA) 70-65-69

206 - Jesper Svensson (SWE) 71-67-68, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 70-67-69

207 - Tyrrell Hatton 67-69-71

208 - Tom McKibbin 71-70-67, Keita Nakajima (JPN) 69-69-70

209 - Robert MacIntyre 72-68-69, Matt Wallace 69-70-70, Adam Scott (AUS) 69-71-69, Shane Lowry 71-67-71

210 - Paul Waring 68-71-71, Laurie Canter 74-68-68, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 71-69-70

211 - Ugo Coussaud (FRA) 72-69-70

212 - Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 73-71-68, Niklas Norgaard (DEN) 69-74-69, Sam Bairstow 70-73-69

213 - Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 72-70-71

214 - Tommy Fleetwood 71-68-75, Rikuya Hoshino (JPN) 69-73-72, Jordan Smith 71-73-70, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 71-69-74, Ewen Ferguson 72-74-68, Johannes Veerman (USA) 71-72-71, Darius van Driel (NED) 70-71-73

