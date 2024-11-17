Open Menu

Golf: World Tour Championship Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Golf: World Tour Championship scores

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Leading scores after the final round of the European Tour's season-ending World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, on Sunday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 72):

273 - Rory McIlroy 67-69-68-69

275 - Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 71-67-66-71

277 - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 70-65-69-73, Adam Scott (AUS) 69-71-69-68, Shane Lowry 71-67-71-68

278 - Tyrrell Hatton 67-69-71-71

279 - Jesper Svensson (SWE) 71-67-68-73, Robert MacIntyre 72-68-69-70, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 70-67-69-73, Keita Nakajima (JPN) 69-69-70-71

280 - Tom McKibbin 71-70-67-72, Matt Wallace 69-70-70-71

281 - Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 71-69-70-71

282 - Laurie Canter 74-68-68-72, Sam Bairstow 70-73-69-70

283 - Paul Waring 68-71-71-73, Tommy Fleetwood 71-68-75-69, Johannes Veerman (USA) 71-72-71-69

284 - Jorge Campillo (ESP) 71-69-74-70, Jordan Smith 71-73-70-70, Ewen Ferguson 72-74-68-70, Romain Langasque (FRA) 71-71-73-69, Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 72-70-71-71



