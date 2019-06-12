(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The case of Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was arrested last week on drug possession suspicion but promptly released over lack of evidence supporting his charges, has highlighted a number of important issues about existing detention procedures, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said on Wednesday.

"I would like not only Ivan Golunov but all people who fall into the judicial and investigative system to be protected. This case highlighted a number of important issues. The first issue [is that people have] the right to protection at the stage of detention. [Another issue is that] one must not use force [during detention] in any case. Force is only used when there is a lack of professionalism," Moskalkova said.

The ombudswoman also noted that President Vladimir Putin had been informed about all the details of the case and had given all necessary instructions.

The journalist, who worked on corruption-related stories, was arrested in Moscow on June 6 after police found drugs in his possession. More narcotics were later found in his apartment. The journalist has maintained that the illegal substances had been planted on him in retaliation for his investigative work.

Golunov was placed under house arrest on June 8, but on Tuesday, all charges were dropped over lack of evidence against him, and the journalist was released.

Golunov reportedly said that police officers who detained him had denied him the right to make a phone call and contact his lawyer, and hit him several times. The Interior Ministry, however, refuted the claims, saying that no severe injuries had been revealed during a medical examination.

On Wednesday, an unauthorized rally was held in the Russian capital in Golunov's support, with around 1,200 protesters demanding that those who may have tried to frame the journalist be held accountable. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, over 200 people were detained for committing administrative offenses during the demonstration.

Later in the day, Moskalkova's press service told Sputnik that the ombudswoman's office had not received any complaints in connection with the arrests of protesters during the unauthorized rally. It added that the ombudswoman was closely monitoring the situation.