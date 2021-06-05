UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goma Airport Reopens Two Weeks After Volcanic Eruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:33 PM

Goma airport reopens two weeks after volcanic eruption

The international airport in DR Congo's eastern city of Goma reopened Saturday, two weeks after a deadly eruption of a nearby volcano, when the prime minister arrived to take stock of the situation

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The international airport in DR Congo's eastern city of Goma reopened Saturday, two weeks after a deadly eruption of a nearby volcano, when the prime minister arrived to take stock of the situation.

"The airport is reopened," Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde said upon disembarking from the plane with other ministers shortly after 2:00 pm (1200 GMT).

"I am happy to finally be here in Goma to bring a message of support," the premier said.

"We have also come to take stock of the situation in which the displaced find themselves," he said before heading to the Goma Volcano Observatory.

About 400,000 residents out of an estimated 600,000 left the North Kivu provincial capital after a brief one-day eruption of Nyiragongo, a strato-volcano nearly 3,500 metres (11,500 feet) high that straddles the East African Rift tectonic divide.

Thirty-two people died from lava burns or asphyxiation after the May 22-23 eruption, and two more died in accidents during the exodus.

During a cabinet meeting on Friday, the prime minister said the country's scientits had observed a decline in volcanic activity in the preceding four days.

"If this trend is maintained, the central government, in agreement with the provincial government, will envisage a progressive and orderly return of the population," the cabinet said.

During his visit the prime minister will study the security situation in Kivu where the state of siege declared a month ago has been extended by the parliament for another month to fight armed groups.

The same state of siege has been decreed and extended in neighbouring Ituri province.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Visit Died Goma Same Congo May From Government Cabinet Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report

53 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 84 lives, infects 1,923 more peopl ..

54 seconds ago

Call to make anti-polio drive a success

56 seconds ago

Govt believes in freedom of expression: Farrukh

4 minutes ago

Burns ton frustrates New Zealand after Southee str ..

4 minutes ago

All 677 corona vaccination centres across Punjab f ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.