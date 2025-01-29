'Good news': Dutch chip giant ASML welcomes DeepSeek

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Veldhoven, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The head of Dutch giant ASML, which makes chip-making machines that power the tech industry, Wednesday welcomed the emergence of China's low-cost AI firm DeepSeek and predicted others would disrupt the sector.

The arrival of DeepSeek and its AI chatbot developed at a fraction of the cost of Western competitors has upended the tech world and wiped billions off share prices.

But ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet said that DeepSeek addressed two problems faced by the AI industry -- it was too expensive and too energy-hungry.

"If you ask me, for us, anyone that lowers cost is in fact good news for ASML," Fouquet told reporters as he presented the firm's 2024 results.

"Because lower cost means AI can be used in more applications. More applications means more chips. And we are in the business of providing equipment to people to make chips," he said.

Given the potential size of the AI market, Fouquet said more upstarts would likely explode onto the scene in coming months.

Asked about DeepSeek as the "elephant in the room", Fouquet quipped: "You should expect to see a few elephants in the room in the next few months or few years."

"And I think the competition, especially when it comes to software... will be very high."

