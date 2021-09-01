- Home
Goods Delivered To Afghanistan First Time Since Taliban Takeover - Regional Authorities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:32 PM
The first set of goods have been delivered to Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), the chamber of commerce in the Bakh province told Sputnik on Wednesday
Food and basic necessities were delivered via the Hairatan town on the border with Uzbekistan.