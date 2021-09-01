Goods Delivered to Afghanistan First Time Since Taliban Takeover - Regional Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first set of goods have been delivered to Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), the chamber of commerce in the Bakh province told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The first set of goods have been delivered to Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), the chamber of commerce in the Bakh province told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Food and basic necessities were delivered via the Hairatan town on the border with Uzbekistan.