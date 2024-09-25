Google Files EU Complaint Over Microsoft Cloud Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Google announced Wednesday it had filed a complaint at the European Commission against Microsoft, accusing its rival of "anti-competitive" licensing practices to force customers to use its cloud service.
"We believe this regulatory action is the only way to end microsoft vendor lock-in and for customers to have a choice and create a level-playing field for competitors," Google Cloud vice president Amit Zavery said at a news conference.
Google said Microsoft had exploited business customers' reliance on "must-have" software products such as Windows Server to compel them to use its Azure cloud platform.
Microsoft has made it cost-prohibitive for customers to use Windows Server or other products on rival services, such as Google Cloud or Amazon's AWS, by marking up the price by 400 percent, Google charged.
"Microsoft's licensing terms restrict European customers from moving their current Microsoft workloads to competitors' clouds -- despite there being no technical barriers to doing so," Zavery said in a blog co-signed by Google Cloud's Europe region president Tara Brady.
For businesses that use rival cloud platforms despite the cost, "Microsoft introduced additional obstacles over the last few years, such as limiting security patches and creating other interoperability barriers," Google said.
Recent Stories
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
More Stories From World
-
Amnesty calls for commission to probe Kenya protest deaths20 minutes ago
-
Man City confirm Rodri knee ligament injury1 hour ago
-
EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status1 hour ago
-
Lebanon says 15 killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Naomi Osaka wants 'no regrets' after hiring Serena's former coach2 hours ago
-
Assange to give first public address since prison release2 hours ago
-
Naomi Osaka wants 'no regrets' after teaming up with Mouratoglou2 hours ago
-
Man City confirm Rodri knee ligament injury2 hours ago
-
Britain's Rightmove rejects higher £6.1-bn Murdoch bid2 hours ago
-
Volkswagen crisis pits homegrown leaders against each other3 hours ago
-
World Cup winner Varane retires3 hours ago
-
Beijing 'firmly opposes' US ban of Chinese tech from connected vehicles3 hours ago