Google Hit With 250-mn-euro French Fine In News Copyright Fight
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) French regulators said Wednesday they were fining Google 250 million Euros ($272 million) for breaching commitments on paying media companies for reproducing their content online and for using their material for its AI chatbot without telling them.
Google had made commitments in 2022 to negotiate fairly with French news organisations, a year after the Competition Authority hit the US tech giant with a 500-million-euro fine over the long-running dispute.
Organisations representing French magazines and newspapers -- as well as Agence France-Presse (AFP) -- had lodged a case with the regulator in 2019.
Under its commitments, the US tech giant has to provide news groups with a transparent offer of payment within three months of receiving a copyright complaint.
But the regulator said Wednesday it was imposing the new fine on Google for "failing to respect commitments made in 2022" and not negotiating in "good faith" with news publishers.
The US tech giant also used content from press agencies to train its artificial intelligence platform -- Bard (now known as Gemini) -- without notifying them or the authority, the regulator said.
Google failed to provide publishers and news agencies a technical solution allowing them to object to the use of their content, "hindering" their ability to negotiate remuneration, it added.
The watchdog said Google had agreed to "not dispute the facts" as part of the settlement process and proposed "a series of corrective measures" in response to the failings identified by the authority.
In a statement, Google said the fine was disproportionate and did not "sufficiently take into account the efforts we have made to answer and resolve the concerns raised -- in an environment where it's very hard to set a course because we can't predict which way the wind will blow next."
"We've settled because it's time to move on," the company said.
- 'Neighbouring rights' -
The EU created in 2019 a form of copyright called "neighbouring rights" that allows print media to demand compensation for using their content.
France has been a test case for the rules and after initial resistance Google and Facebook both agreed to pay some French media for articles shown in web searches.
Other European Union countries have also challenged Google over news content.
Spain's competition watchdog launched an investigation into Google last year for alleged anti-competitive practices affecting news agencies and press publications.
In 2022, Germany's antitrust regulator shelved an investigation into Google's News Showcase service, after the tech giant made "important adjustments" to ease competition concerns.
kf/lth/rl
Recent Stories
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Children of Gaza spread joy for Ramadan, despite the deadly war25 minutes ago
-
Verstappen heavy favourite in Melbourne as Red Bull drama rumbles on25 minutes ago
-
Kohli, Pant in spotlight as IPL mega-show returns and World Cup looms35 minutes ago
-
Vietnamese president resigns amid major graft purge55 minutes ago
-
Eight dead after South Korean tanker capsizes off Japan1 hour ago
-
The search to discover why 'outliers' survive deadliest cancers1 hour ago
-
'Frustration' to drive Japan in North Korea World Cup qualifiers2 hours ago
-
French regulator hits Google with 250-mn-euro fine2 hours ago
-
Eight dead after S. Korean tanker capsizes off Japan2 hours ago
-
Lucky escape in Nigerian kidnapping attack3 hours ago
-
Tennis rallies around Sabalenka at Miami Open after boyfriend's death3 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan pushes for concessional financing for clean energy3 hours ago