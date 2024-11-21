Open Menu

Google Spends 15 Years Creating Culture Of Concealment: NYT

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Google spends 15 years creating culture of concealment: NYT

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) U.S. search engine giant Google took 15 years to make deletion the default in its internal communications, creating an office culture that tried to minimize its own information, reported The New York Times (NYT) on Wednesday.

"Among its tools: using legal privilege as an all-purpose shield and imposing restraints on its own technology, all while continually warning that loose lips could sink even the most successful corporation," noted the report.

How Google developed this distrustful culture was pieced together from hundreds of documents and exhibits, as well as witness testimony, in three antitrust trials against the Silicon Valley company over the last year, according to the report.

"The exhibits and testimony showed that Google took numerous steps to keep a lid on internal communications," said the report. "It encouraged employees to put 'attorney-client privileged' on documents and to always add a Google lawyer to the list of recipients, even if no legal questions were involved and the lawyer never responded."

Companies anticipating litigation are required to preserve documents. But Google exempted instant messaging from automatic legal holds. If workers were involved in a lawsuit, it was up to them to turn their chat history on. From the evidence in the trials, few did, it added.

Related Topics

Google Technology Company New York All From

Recent Stories

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

4 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

14 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

14 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

14 hours ago
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

14 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

14 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

14 hours ago
 'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

14 hours ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

14 hours ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

14 hours ago

More Stories From World