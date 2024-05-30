Open Menu

Google To Invest $2 Bn In Malaysia: Government

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Google will invest $2.0 billion in Malaysia to house the firm's first data centre and "cloud region" in the country, the government said Thursday.

"The Ministry of Investment, Trade & Industry has secured a commitment by Google to invest 9.4 billion Ringgit to house its first Google data centre and Google Cloud region in Malaysia," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the cash would support 26,500 jobs across various sectors in Malaysia, including healthcare, education, and finance.

"Google's first data centre and Google Cloud region is our largest planned investment so far in Malaysia -- a place Google has been proud to call home for 13 years," said Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Google and its parent firm Alphabet.

"This investment builds on our partnership with the Malaysian government to advance its 'Cloud First Policy', including best-in-class cybersecurity standards."

Google's investment follows a pledge by US tech giant microsoft to invest $2.2 billion in artificial intelligence and cloud computing in Malaysia.

