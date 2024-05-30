Google To Invest $2 Bn In Malaysia: Government
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Google will invest $2.0 billion in Malaysia to house the firm's first data centre and "cloud region" in the country, the government said Thursday.
"The Ministry of Investment, Trade & Industry has secured a commitment by Google to invest 9.4 billion Ringgit to house its first Google data centre and Google Cloud region in Malaysia," the ministry said in a statement.
It said the cash would support 26,500 jobs across various sectors in Malaysia, including healthcare, education, and finance.
"Google's first data centre and Google Cloud region is our largest planned investment so far in Malaysia -- a place Google has been proud to call home for 13 years," said Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Google and its parent firm Alphabet.
"This investment builds on our partnership with the Malaysian government to advance its 'Cloud First Policy', including best-in-class cybersecurity standards."
Google's investment follows a pledge by US tech giant microsoft to invest $2.2 billion in artificial intelligence and cloud computing in Malaysia.
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
More Stories From World
-
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles40 minutes ago
-
Swiatek survives Osaka classic, Alcaraz moves on at rain-lashed French Open40 minutes ago
-
UK parliament dissolves ahead of election41 minutes ago
-
Madrid's 'greedy' Bellingham ready for dream Champions League final51 minutes ago
-
Records rewritten as baseball incorporates Negro Leagues stats7 hours ago
-
ConocoPhillips to buy Marathon for $22.5 bn in latest big oil deal7 hours ago
-
Swiatek survives Osaka classic, Alcaraz moves on at rain-lashed French Open8 hours ago
-
South Africa votes with long ANC dominance in the balance8 hours ago
-
Swiatek saves match point to beat Osaka in French Open epic8 hours ago
-
Jackson more focused on individual Olympic gold than Flo-Jo's record8 hours ago
-
US prosecutors drop assault charges against top golfer Scheffler8 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update9 hours ago