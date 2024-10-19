Open Menu

Google Wins Delay In Opening Android App Store To Rivals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Google wins delay in opening Android app store to rivals

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) A US judge on Friday let Google delay opening Android-powered smartphones to rival app shops, suspending a November 1 deadline ordered in an antitrust case brought by Fortnite-maker Epic Games.

Google was pleased by Federal judge James Donato's decision to "temporarily pause the implementation of dangerous remedies demanded by Epic," a company spokesperson said, as an appeals court considers permanently blocking the order stemming from Epic's argument that the tech titan's Android Play store is an illegal monopoly.

"These remedies threaten Google Play's ability to provide a safe and secure experience and we look forward to continuing to make our case," the spokesperson added.

In response to the ruling, a spokesperson for Epic Games said in an email to AFP that Google's appeal was "meritless," citing the judge's deference to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals instead of striking down the order outright.

"The pause... is merely a procedural step," the spokesperson said.

Phones running on the Android operating system have about a 70 percent share of the world's smartphone market.

Google has been hit with a series of recent legal challenges to its dominance.

In August, a different judge found that Google's world-leading search engine was an illegal monopoly.

Google is also facing an antitrust lawsuit in a third federal case in Virginia over its dominance of online advertising.

Under the Epic Games order, for the next three years Google will be prohibited from engaging in several practices that were deemed anticompetitive by the jury in the landmark case.

For instance, the trial found that Google made its Play app store the only method to make payments to third party apps, like Fortnite.

A sizable chunk of app store revenue comes from video games, and Epic Games has long sought to have payments for its mobile games take place outside the Google or Apple app stores that take commissions as high as 30 percent.

Epic mostly lost a similar case against Apple, where a US judge largely ruled in favor of the iPhone-maker.

Apple and Google regularly argue that their app shop commissions are industry standards, and that they pay for benefits such as reach, transaction security and ferreting out malware.

Related Topics

World Google Video Games Mobile Company Virginia August November Apple Market From Industry Share Court

Recent Stories

realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

37 minutes ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

40 minutes ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

51 minutes ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in ..

Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

14 hours ago
 EPI launches community-based awareness program

EPI launches community-based awareness program

14 hours ago
 ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threat ..

ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats

14 hours ago
 Major political parties develop consensus on const ..

Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan

14 hours ago
 Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: I ..

Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told

14 hours ago

More Stories From World