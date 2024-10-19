Google Wins Delay In Opening Android App Store To Rivals
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) A US judge on Friday let Google delay opening Android-powered smartphones to rival app shops, suspending a November 1 deadline ordered in an antitrust case brought by Fortnite-maker Epic Games.
Google was pleased by Federal judge James Donato's decision to "temporarily pause the implementation of dangerous remedies demanded by Epic," a company spokesperson said, as an appeals court considers permanently blocking the order stemming from Epic's argument that the tech titan's Android Play store is an illegal monopoly.
"These remedies threaten Google Play's ability to provide a safe and secure experience and we look forward to continuing to make our case," the spokesperson added.
In response to the ruling, a spokesperson for Epic Games said in an email to AFP that Google's appeal was "meritless," citing the judge's deference to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals instead of striking down the order outright.
"The pause... is merely a procedural step," the spokesperson said.
Phones running on the Android operating system have about a 70 percent share of the world's smartphone market.
Google has been hit with a series of recent legal challenges to its dominance.
In August, a different judge found that Google's world-leading search engine was an illegal monopoly.
Google is also facing an antitrust lawsuit in a third federal case in Virginia over its dominance of online advertising.
Under the Epic Games order, for the next three years Google will be prohibited from engaging in several practices that were deemed anticompetitive by the jury in the landmark case.
For instance, the trial found that Google made its Play app store the only method to make payments to third party apps, like Fortnite.
A sizable chunk of app store revenue comes from video games, and Epic Games has long sought to have payments for its mobile games take place outside the Google or Apple app stores that take commissions as high as 30 percent.
Epic mostly lost a similar case against Apple, where a US judge largely ruled in favor of the iPhone-maker.
Apple and Google regularly argue that their app shop commissions are industry standards, and that they pay for benefits such as reach, transaction security and ferreting out malware.
