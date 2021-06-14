GOP Congressmen Probe Kerry Role on Climate Change Policy in Biden Administration - Letter

Republican US Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan have sent a letter to former Secretary of State John Kerry asking him to clarify his Cabinet-level role as Special Envoy on Climate Change in the Biden Administration, the representatives announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Republican US Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan have sent a letter to former Secretary of State John Kerry asking him to clarify his Cabinet-level role as Special Envoy on Climate Change in the Biden Administration, the representatives announced on Monday.

"Today, [Comer and Jordan] sent a letter to Secretary John Kerry ...requesting all documents and communications regarding the role of his cabinet-level position and ability to unilaterally negotiate on behalf of the United States with foreign governments," the two House members said in a press release.

Kerry's position, which includes a place on the National Security Council, appears to have an outsized role within the Biden administration, giving him some ability to set foreign policy and bind the United States to international agreements, despite not being confirmed by the Senate, the congressmen said in their letter.

"Despite not being confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Secretary Kerry appears to be negotiating with the People's Republic of China (PRC) to commit the United States to further reducing greenhouse gas emissions without regard to economic repercussions and a reciprocal agreement from the PRC," the letter said.

The Biden Administration had already failed to provide Republicans on the House Oversight Committee with information requested on May 4 about Kerry's security clearance and his possible disclosure of classified information to Iran, raising concerns about a pattern of avoiding Congressional oversight, the letter said.