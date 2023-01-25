UrduPoint.com

GOP Lawmakers Pushing White House To Verify Russia's Compliance With New START Treaty

A group of Republican congressmen have requested that the secretaries of state and defense as well as the director of national intelligence provide a report on Russia's compliance with the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty after Moscow canceled a Bilateral Consultative Commission (BCC) meeting last year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) A group of Republican congressmen have requested that the secretaries of state and defense as well as the director of national intelligence provide a report on Russia's compliance with the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty after Moscow canceled a Bilateral Consultative Commission (BCC) meeting last year.

"We are writing to you today to express our concerns regarding the Russian Federation's compliance with the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and the danger its potential non-compliance poses to the future of arms control," they said in a letter, obtained by The Financial Times.

The authors of the letter said that Russia's cancellation of the BCC meeting and refusal to restart New START inspections raise "serious concerns" regarding Moscow's compliance with the treaty.

They requested a "special out of cycle determination" on Russia's compliance with the accord by January 31, 2023.

A BCC meeting to discuss the implementation of the New START Treaty was scheduled to take place from November 29-December 6 in Cairo, Egypt. The meeting was canceled indefinitely at the request of Russia amid tensions over Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said back then that Russia-US talks on strategic arms reduction were paused, not terminated.

New START is the only remaining arms control treaty between Russia and the United States. In 2021, the world's two largest nuclear powers negotiated its extension until February 2026.

The letter was signed by congressmen Michael McCaul, Mike Rogers, and Michael Turner.

