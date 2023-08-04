GOP Presidential Candidate Chris Christie Makes Unannounced Trip to Kiev - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie paid a surprise visit to Ukraine on Friday and met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, ABC reported.

Christie's visit to Ukraine is his first since Russia began its special military operation in the country in February 2022, the report said.

During his trip, the GOP candidate toured several parts of Ukraine affected by the ongoing hostilities, including an alleged mass civilian burial site in Bucha, a collapsed bridge over the Irpin River, and a history museum in Kiev, the report said.

Christie was additionally briefed on the current states of the frontlines, Ukraine's energy security and ongoing US-Ukrainian cooperation, the report continued.

The candidate is an ardent supporter of the alliance between the US and Ukraine and the supply of F-16 jets to Kiev.

In June, another Republican hopeful, former US Vice President Mike Pence, made an unannounced trip to Ukraine.