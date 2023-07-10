GOP Presidential Candidate Ramaswamy Says Will Give 10% Commission on Campaign Donations

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 09:55 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Republican presidential candidate for 2024 Vivek Ramaswamy said on Monday that his campaign will offer a 10% commission to anyone who fundraises on its behalf, framing the move as a challenge to the traditional election fundraising system.

"Today we're launching the Vivek Kitchen Cabinet: starting today, anyone can fundraise for the Vivek 2024 campaign and make a 10% commission. If someone else is getting rich on this, it might as well be you," Ramaswamy said in a statement via Twitter.

The new fundraising model is intended to break up the "small oligopoly" of political fundraisers currently profiting off of elections in the United States, Ramaswamy said.

Members of the program will earn 10% per donation made through a unique fundraising link, according to Ramaswamy's campaign website. The program also offers additional incentives, such as exclusive campaign materials and a personal call with Ramaswamy, the website said.

The website notes that the fundraising services must be provided by a US citizen operating as an independent contractor and in compliance with Federal campaign finance laws.

Ramaswamy is currently aiming for the Republican Party's nomination for the 2024 US presidential election, sharing the field with candidates including former US President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Vice President Mike Pence.

Ramaswamy is the only Republican who can challenge Trump in terms of favorability among the party's voters, as well as potentially outperform Trump in favorability among independent and Democratic voters, Democracy Institute director Patrick Basham told Sputnik, citing the think tank's polling.

Ramaswamy may become a contender for Trump's running mate should he maintain such ratings, Basham added.

