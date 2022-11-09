GOP Senate Candidate Oz Calls Fetterman to Concede in Pennsylvania Race

Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to concede in the close Senate race in Pennsylvania, Fetterman's spokesperson Joe Calvello said on Wednesday

"This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede," Calvello said in a tweet.

Democrat Fetterman is projected to win the race after 93% of ballots have been counted, according to the data compiled by The Associated Press.

Earlier in the day, Fetterman said in a tweet that he "will be the next US senator from Pennsylvania.

"

Support for Fetterman from several key demographic groups, including minority and young voters, helped him win the Senate seat, according to an NBC news exit poll.

Fetterman won 90% of black voters, 70% of voters under 30, and 67% of Latino voters, the exit poll found.

Fetterman also performed well with voters who listed abortion as their top issue, winning 78% of the group.

