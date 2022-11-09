UrduPoint.com

GOP Senate Candidate Oz Calls Fetterman To Concede In Pennsylvania Race

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to concede in the close Senate race in Pennsylvania, Fetterman's spokesperson Joe Calvello said on Wednesday

"This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede," Calvello said in a tweet.

Democrat Fetterman is projected to win the race after 93% of ballots have been counted, according to the data compiled by The Associated Press.

Earlier in the day, Fetterman said in a tweet that he "will be the next US senator from Pennsylvania.

"

Support for Fetterman from several key demographic groups, including minority and young voters, helped him win the Senate seat, according to an NBC news exit poll.

Fetterman won 90% of black voters, 70% of voters under 30, and 67% of Latino voters, the exit poll found.

Fetterman also performed well with voters who listed abortion as their top issue, winning 78% of the group.

