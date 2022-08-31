UrduPoint.com

Gorbachev Brought Wind Of Freedom To Soviet Bloc - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has praised the role former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev played in the democratization of the Socialist Bloc.

Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after a long illness.

"Mikhail Gorbachev brought with Glasnost and Perestroika a wind of freedom to the Soviet block," Borrell wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"He helped end the Cold War and fundamentally change global security, ushering in an era of mutually beneficial cooperation," Borrell said, adding that, with Gorbachev's death, an era vanished that is urgently needed again now.

The late leader is known for the disarmament talks with the United States, attempting to reform the Soviet system and his role an the first and last president of the USSR.

Gorbachev received a number of awards, including the Nobel Peace prize and the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award for his contribution in ending the cold war.

