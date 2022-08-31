Gorbachev Did More Than Others for Peaceful End of Cold War - UN Secretary General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died at 91 on Tuesday, had done more than other people for a peaceful end of the Cold War, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history. He did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War," Guterres said.

"On behalf of the United Nations, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mikhail Gorbachev's family and to the people and government of the Russian Federation," he said.