Gorbachev Dies Aged 91
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 01:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The former president of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev died, the Central Clinical Hospitalsaid on Tuesday.
"Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a serious and long illness," the hospital told reporters.
The ex-president of the USSR turned 91 this year.
