Gorbachev Farewell Ceremony to Take Place on Saturday - Venediktov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Farewell to former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev will take place on Saturday, ex-editor-in-chief of Ekho Moskvy Alexey Venediktov (recognized as a foreign media agent in Russia) told Sputnik.

"The details are being specified.

Yes, on Saturday," Venediktov said when asked whether the farewell would take place on Saturday and what time it would begin.

He also noted that the funeral would be held at the Novodevichy cemetery.

Gorbachev died at the age of 91 on Tuesday evening after a severe and prolonged illness. In 1990, he won the Nobel Peace prize for his contribution to the peace process between the Soviet Union and Western countries.