UrduPoint.com

Gorbachev Funeral To Be Held In Moscow On Saturday: Agencies

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Gorbachev funeral to be held in Moscow on Saturday: agencies

The funeral of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev -- who has died at the age of 91 -- will take place in Moscow on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported citing Gorbachev's daughter and his foundation

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The funeral of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev -- who has died at the age of 91 -- will take place in Moscow on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported citing Gorbachev's daughter and his foundation.

The ceremony will be held on September 3 in the Moscow Hall of Columns, historically used for funeral services of high officials, including Joseph Stalin in 1953, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Gorbachev's daughter Irina.

The press service of the Gorbachev Foundation told Interfax that the ceremony will take place between 10:00 and 14:00 Moscow time (0700 and 1100 GMT) and will be open to all.

The same day, Gorbachev will be buried at the prestigious Novodevichy cemetery, Irina added.

A source close to the Gorbachev family had earlier told news agency TASS that he would be buried next to his wife Raisa.

Officials were yet to announce whether Gorbachev would have a state funeral or if President Vladimir Putin would be in attendance.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Wife Vladimir Putin Same September Family All

Recent Stories

US, Middle East Allies Building Unmanned Drone Net ..

US, Middle East Allies Building Unmanned Drone Network to Counter Iran - Reports

45 seconds ago
 Texas Spent $12Mln to Ship Immigrants to New York, ..

Texas Spent $12Mln to Ship Immigrants to New York, Washington - Reports

47 seconds ago
 Lahore Board declares matric result with pass perc ..

Lahore Board declares matric result with pass percentage 66.37

48 seconds ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 PCJCCI for digitalization of Pak economy as per Ch ..

PCJCCI for digitalization of Pak economy as per Chinese model

3 minutes ago
 'The Unwritten' opens doors for art lovers

'The Unwritten' opens doors for art lovers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.