Gorbachev funeral to be held in Moscow on Saturday: agencies

The funeral of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev -- who has died at the age of 91 -- will take place in Moscow on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported citing Gorbachev's daughter and his foundation

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The funeral of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev -- who has died at the age of 91 -- will take place in Moscow on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported citing Gorbachev's daughter and his foundation.

The ceremony will be held on September 3 in the Moscow Hall of Columns, historically used for funeral services of high officials, including Joseph Stalin in 1953, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Gorbachev's daughter Irina.

The press service of the Gorbachev Foundation told Interfax that the ceremony will take place between 10:00 and 14:00 Moscow time (0700 and 1100 GMT) and will be open to all.

The same day, Gorbachev will be buried at the prestigious Novodevichy cemetery, Irina added.

A source close to the Gorbachev family had earlier told news agency TASS that he would be buried next to his wife Raisa.

Officials were yet to announce whether Gorbachev would have a state funeral or if President Vladimir Putin would be in attendance.