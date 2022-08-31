UrduPoint.com

Gorbachev Had Immensely Consequential Impact, Leaves Behind Important Legacy - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Late former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev had an immensely consequential impact and left behind a big legacy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"Mikhail Gorbachev had an immensely consequential impact on the world. He helped bring an end to the Cold War, embraced reforms in the Soviet Union, and reduced the threat of nuclear weapons," Trudeau wrote on social media.

Gorbachev left behind "an important legacy," he added.

Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after a long illness.

The late leader is known for engaging in disarmament talks with the United States and initiating a process of political reforms, which ultimately led to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Gorbachev received a number of awards, including the Nobel Peace prize and the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award for his contribution to ending the Cold War.

